4th Person Test Presumptive Positive for COVID-19 in Collin County

The Collin County Health Department reports that a fourth person has tested presumptive positive for novel coronavirus.

Officials said the man is 35-years-old and lives in McKinney. He is currently under self-quarantine at his home and has no underlying medical conditions.

The case will remain presumptive positive until the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention confirms the local lab's findings.

This brings the total positive cases in Collin County to four.

This most recent case is unrelated to three confirmed cases in Frisco.