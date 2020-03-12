coronavirus

4th Person Test Presumptive Positive for COVID-19 in Collin County

By Matt Jackson

coronavirus pic

The Collin County Health Department reports that a fourth person has tested presumptive positive for novel coronavirus.

Officials said the man is 35-years-old and lives in McKinney. He is currently under self-quarantine at his home and has no underlying medical conditions.

The case will remain presumptive positive until the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention confirms the local lab's findings. 

This brings the total positive cases in Collin County to four.

This most recent case is unrelated to three confirmed cases in Frisco.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us