47 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Paris Nursing Home

Health leaders in Lamar County are investigating an outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus linked to a Paris nursing home.

Testing on Saturday revealed 47 positive cases associated with the Paris Healthcare Nursing Home, according to epidemiologist Mark Lueke with the Paris-Lamar County Health District. Those positive cases include 14 staff members and 33 of the facility’s 38 residents, or 87%.

Lueke said residents of the nursing home who tested positive have been separated from those who did not test positive and they are currently working with the Paris Healthcare Nursing Home and Texas Health and Human Services to put together a team to do an on-site inspection.

Most surprising, Lueke said, were that the majority of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic and showed no signs of fever or respiratory symptoms. He urged residents in Lamar County to practice social distancing and to wear masks in public to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District is currently contacting all infected staff members and informing them to self-quarantine and check in regularly regarding any onset of symptoms.

Lueke said the decision to test everyone inside the long-term care facility came after a resident was admitted to the hospital for an unrelated health issue and was tested for COVID-19. That patient’s positive test prompted the health department to set-up a drive-thru testing site for the facility’s staff on Saturday and send a small team inside the facility to test residents.

Due to the outbreak, the city of Paris canceled their drive-thru antibody testing that was set to begin today.

“All of our resources must be focused on this outbreak,” said Paris Mayor Dr. Steven Clifford in a Facebook post Sunday night. “I know that many of you were planning on getting tested next week, but we obviously must focus all of our resources on containing this outbreak.”

“The virus has seemed distant to most people in our community,” Clifford wrote. “We all figured that everything was overstated and overblow. Many decided that they didn’t even need to wear masks. Now we know that many people who were infected with the virus and had no symptoms have been in numerous public places throughout our community.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages the public to wear a mask when out in public, but it is currently not required in Lamar County.

