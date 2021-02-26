46 Deaths, 2,178 New Cases of COVID-19 in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton Counties Thursday

Across the big four counties in North Texas Thursday there were 46 more COVID-19 deaths and another 2,178 new reported cases of the virus.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 24 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 614 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,059 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 437 per day, and 172 deaths, an average of 25 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 279,108 cases of the virus including 244,335 confirmed cases (PCR) and 34,773 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,923 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 262,517 recoveries leaving 13,668 estimated active cases in the county.

Dallas County Today Yesterday New Cases Confirmed (PCR test) 488 507 New Cases Probable (antigen test) 126 282 New Deaths 24 25 New Recoveries* 1,339 1,432 Hospitalizations 529 548 Source: Dallas County and the Texas Department of State Health Services

*Recoveries are an estimate of the number of confirmed and probable cases who have recovered from COVID-19 based on average recovery times from when cases were reported.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 13 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 758 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,505 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 501 per day, and 129 deaths, an average of 18 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 240,416 cases of the virus including 204,750 confirmed cases (PCR) and 35,666 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,818 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 219,208 recoveries leaving 18,390 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County Today Yesterday New Cases Confirmed (PCR test) 487 314 New Cases Probable (antigen test) 271 156 New Deaths 13 11 New Recoveries* 1,605 1,782 Hospitalizations 541 570 COVID-19 Patients 11% 11% Source: Tarrant County Health Department

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 556 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday with no new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 430 are active while 126 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 63,122 cases of the virus including 48,310 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,812 probable cases (antigen). There have been 398 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 50,671 recoveries leaving 12,053 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County Today Yesterday New Cases Confirmed (PCR test) 420 390 New Cases Probable (antigen test) 136 185 New Deaths 0 0 New Recoveries* 458 538 Hospitalizations 104 124 COVID-19 Patients 15.7% 18% Source: Denton County

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports nine new COVID-19 deaths in Collin County Thursday along with an additional 250 newly confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 82,390 cases of the virus in Collin County including 69,453 confirmed cases (PCR) and 12,937 probable cases (antigen). There have been 712 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 68,303 recoveries leaving 13,375 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County Today Yesterday New Cases Confirmed (PCR test) 142 300 New Cases Probable (antigen test) 108 138 New Deaths 9 6 New Recoveries* 173 304 Hospitalizations 272 276 COVID-19 Patients 10% 10.2% Source: Texas Department of State Health Services and Collin County

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.