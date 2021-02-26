45 Deaths, 2,299 New Cases of COVID-19 in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton Counties Friday

Across the big four counties in North Texas Friday there were 45 more COVID-19 deaths and another 2,299 new reported cases of the virus.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Friday, Feb. 26, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 18 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 726 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,495 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 499 per day, and 150 deaths, an average of 21 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 279,834 cases of the virus including 244,862 confirmed cases (PCR) and 34,972 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,941 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 263,542 recoveries leaving 13,351 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 23 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 589 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,329 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 476 per day, and 110 deaths, an average of 16 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 241,005 cases of the virus including 205,206 confirmed cases (PCR) and 35,799 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,841 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 220,726 recoveries leaving 17,438 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 526 new cases of COVID-19 Friday with no new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 483 are active while 43 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 63,648 cases of the virus including 48,625 confirmed cases (PCR) and 15,023 probable cases (antigen). There have been 398 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 50,944 recoveries leaving 12,306 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports four new COVID-19 deaths in Collin County Friday along with an additional 458 newly confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 82,848 cases of the virus in Collin County including 69,745 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,103 probable cases (antigen). There have been 716 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 68,532 recoveries leaving 13,600 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.