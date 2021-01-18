Tarrant County Public Health added 40 more COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 3,021 new cases of the virus. Hospital occupancy in the county, meanwhile, is nearing 90% with ICUs at 97% capacity.

The latest 40 victims of the virus in Tarrant County included a man and woman from North Richland Hills who exceeded 90, a woman from White Settlement who had exceeded 90, three women and a man from Arlington who had exceeded 90, a man from Mansfield who had exceeded 90, a man and woman from Arlington in their 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a woman from Bedford in her 80s, a woman from Saginaw in her 80s, four men and a woman from Arlington in their 70s, a man from Benbrook in his 70s, four men and a woman from Fort Worth in their 70s, a woman from Mansfield in her 70s, two men and a woman from Fort Worth in their 60s, two women and three men from Arlington in their 60s, a woman from Grand Prairie in her 60s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 60s, a man from Southlake in his 50s, a man and woman from Fort Worth in their 50s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s, and two men from Arlington in their 50s. Two had unknown underlying health conditions and the remainder had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,461 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Sunday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,465. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

Tarrant County is also reporting Monday that hospital occupancy in county hospitals is holding at 89% compared to Friday, and down to 97% in ICUs through Sunday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 30% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 23.71% of all patients in TSA-E.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 16,541 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 2,363 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 2,686 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 335 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 169,160 confirmed cases of the virus and 26,358 probable cases for a total of 195,518 cases.

On Thursday, TCPH also reported having administered 19,107 vaccinations to date at its Resource Connection and Northeast Tarrant County vaccination clinics. Updated vaccination numbers were not provided Friday.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The county is also reporting another 1,606 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 139,890.

There are currently an estimated 53,736 active cases of the virus and 1,892 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020, the most of any North Texas county for both categories.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.