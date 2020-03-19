4 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Collin County

Health officials in Collin County reported four new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 17.

None of the cases were travel-related or connected to other reported cases in the county.

The four new cases include: a 37-year-old woman in McKinney with an underlying health condition, currently in self-isolation at home; a 46-year-old Allen man with an underlying health condition and currently hospitalized; a 42-year-old woman in Plano with an underlying health condition, currently at home in self-quarantine; and, a 58-year-old man from Melissa who is self-isolating out of state and has an underlying health condition.

As of Thursday at 4:30 p.m., there are 104 coronavirus cases in North Texas, including three deaths.