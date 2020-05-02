4 More Deaths, 181 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Dallas County

Dallas County reported four additional deaths and 181 new positive cases of the coronavirus Saturday.
The four deaths included a Irving man in his 20s, a Richardson man in his 70s, a Grand Prairie man in his 70s and a Mesquite man in his 90s who had been a resident at a long-term care facility.
The new cases bring the county's total to 110 deaths — 29 of which were reported this week — and 3,899 cases.
“Today’s total for positive cases ranks second highest of the outbreak, eclipsed only by yesterday’s positive cases," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. "Last week, our daily average of new cases was 84. This week it jumped to 141."
He said the county saw a 38% increase in deaths over last week, but four fewer people died than two weeks ago.
"As we have seen in each of the last five days, another young person is among today’s deaths," Jenkins said.
*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.
**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.