4 Deaths, 404 New Cases of the Coronavirus Reported in Tarrant County

Health officials reported an additional four deaths and 404 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Tarrant County on Sunday.

The deaths included a White Settlement man in his 70s and three Fort Worth residents — a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s. All had underlying health conditions.

The new cases were reported in Arlington, Azle, Bedford, Benbrook, Blue Mound, Burleson, Colleyville, Dalworthington Gardens, Euless, Forest Hill, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, Kennedale, Lake Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Saginaw, Southlake, Watauga, White Settlement and unincorporated Tarrant County.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, the county saw an increase in the percentage of the total available hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients from 10% to 12%, the highest the number has been.

Seventy percent of the nearly 5,900 available hospital beds in the county were occupied Saturday. Of those, 17% were being used by confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has increased since April. On April 1, there were 129 confirmed patients in the hospital and 55 were in ICU beds. On Saturday, that number was at 694 confirmed patients and 178 were in ICU beds.

Tarrant County has reported 18,161 cases of the coronavirus, 272 deaths and 8,186 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.