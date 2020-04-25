4 Additional Deaths, 130 More Cases Reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County has reported four additional deaths and 130 new cases of COVID-19.

The four people who died include two people from Fort Worth — a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s — an Azle man in his 40s and a Grapevine woman in her 90s, health officials said Saturday.

“These are difficult times for all of us, especially for the families who have lost loved ones,” said county public health Director Vinny Taneja in a written statement. “We know that people are weary of staying home, but now is not the time to be complacent."

Tarrant County has a total of 52 confirmed deaths and 1,836 cases. Of those, 283 people have recovered.

Coronavirus Deaths in Your City and State — and Across the US

These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level.

The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

