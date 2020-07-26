4 Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 353 Cases Reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health reported four additional deaths related to the coronavirus Sunday and 353 new cases.
The deaths include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both from Fort Worth; a Arlington man in his 60s; and a Grand Prairie woman in her 100s.
All had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.
Coronavirus Pandemic
The county also reported 353 new cases of the coronavirus.
Tarrant County has had 25,499 cases of the coronavirus, 348 deaths and 12,549 recoveries.
*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.
**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.