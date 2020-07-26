coronavirus

4 Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 353 Cases Reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County has 25,146 cases of the coronavirus and 11,956 recoveries as of Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health reported four additional deaths related to the coronavirus Sunday and 353 new cases.

The deaths include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both from Fort Worth; a Arlington man in his 60s; and a Grand Prairie woman in her 100s.

All had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

The county also reported 353 new cases of the coronavirus.

Tarrant County has had 25,499 cases of the coronavirus, 348 deaths and 12,549 recoveries.

