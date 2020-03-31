3rd Fort Worth Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

A third Fort Worth police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the department says.

The officer was in good spirits and isolating at home, the Fort Worth Police Department said Tuesday.

The first two officers tested positive for coronavirus Saturday, and the department said all three worked in the same unit.

The Fort Worth Police Department said it created a team dedicated to working backwards to track the movements of the officers in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

The department announced new guidelines over the weekend for officers while interacting with the public. The measures include officers wearing N95 masks and protective gloves, as well as taking police reports for certain calls over the phone.