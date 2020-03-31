coronavirus

3rd Fort Worth Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

The first two cases in Fort Worth officers were reported Saturday

By Chris Blake

fort worth police generic

A third Fort Worth police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the department says.

The officer was in good spirits and isolating at home, the Fort Worth Police Department said Tuesday.

The first two officers tested positive for coronavirus Saturday, and the department said all three worked in the same unit.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 33 mins ago

Coronavirus Economic Turmoil Causing a Rise in Homeless Families

Dallas 41 mins ago

Art Imitates Life in North Texas Doctor’s State Fair Entry

The Fort Worth Police Department said it created a team dedicated to working backwards to track the movements of the officers in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

The department announced new guidelines over the weekend for officers while interacting with the public. The measures include officers wearing N95 masks and protective gloves, as well as taking police reports for certain calls over the phone.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort WorthFort Worth police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us