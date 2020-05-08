Fort Worth

39 Residents Test Positive for COVID-19 and 5 have Died at Fort Worth Nursing Home

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC 5 News

As of Friday, Renaissance Park Multi-Care Center in Fort Worth released a statement that 39 residents tested positive for COVID-19, and seven are in the hospital. Five of the residents have died.

The long term care facility, which is operated by Life Care Centers of America, said eight associates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"These associates will not return to work until they have met specific guidelines from the state health department and CDC about returning to work after COVID-19," the company released in a statement.

As of Wednesday, 40 workers were tested and those results are pending, according to the Renaissance Park Multi-Care Center.

In April, the family of one resident was concerned the facility wasn't reporting the exact number of positive patients. Since then, they said they've started to receive text messages of positive cases, but not of deaths.

In a statement Renaissance Park Multi Care Center said:

"Regular updates are provided to state and local officials, as well as to family members who are concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones. Resident families are notified of any new positive test results in our facility, and we continue to host weekly video chat meetings with them to answer concerns they may have."

