Tarrant County Public Health added another 37 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 1,426 new cases of the virus.

The latest 37 victims include a woman from Benbrook who exceeded 90, a man and a woman from Fort Worth who exceeded 90, a woman from Westworth Village who exceeded 90, a man from Hurst who exceeded 90, a woman from Bedford who exceeded 90, three women and a man from Fort Worth in their 80s, a man from Keller in his 80s, a woman from Mansfield in her 80s, a woman from Southlake in her 80s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 80s, a man from Hurst in his 80s, a man and a woman from Arlington in their 80s, a man from Euless in his 70s, a man from Benbrook in his 70s, five men from Fort Worth in their 70s, a man from Bedford in his 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in his 60s, a woman from Forest Hill in her 60s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, a man from Crowley in his 60s, two men from Arlington in their 50s, a woman and two men from Fort Worth in their 50s, and two women from Fort Worth in their 40s.

Thirteen of the deceased had no underlying health conditions and 23 did have underlying health conditions.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

TCPH said Wednesday, Jan. 27, they have provided 47,817 COVID-19 vaccines to date. This week providers in the county received more than 27,000 first dose vaccines. To get on the vaccine waitlist, click the link in the box above.

Tarrant County is also reporting Tuesday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 87% while ICU occupancy is at 92% through Monday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 21% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 18.82% of all patients in TSA-E.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,063 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Monday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,130. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6 and has been steadily declining for more than nearly two weeks.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 12,262 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,751 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 763 more confirmed cases Tuesday than the most recent report and 66 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 190,056 confirmed cases of the virus and 32,055 probable cases for a total of 222,111 cases.

The county is also reporting another 2,825 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 173,826.

There are currently an estimated 46,008 active cases of the virus and 2,277 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020, the most for any North Texas county in both categories.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.