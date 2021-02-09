Tarrant County Public Health added another 36 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 893 new cases of the virus.

The latest 36 victims in Tarrant County, include a woman from Arlington who was over 90, a man from Fort Worth who was over 90, a woman and two men from Arlington in their 80s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Azle in his 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a woman from Hurst in her 80s, two women from Arlington in their 70s, two men from Euless in their 70s, two women and a man from Fort Worth in their 70s, a man from Haltom City in his 70s, a woman from Lake Worth in her 70s, a woman from Mansfield in her 70s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, three men and four women from Fort Worth in their 60s, a man from Kennedale in his 60s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 50s, a woman from Arlington in her 50s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s, a woman and a man from Mansfield in her 50s, a woman from River Oaks in her 50s, and a male from Fort Worth under 10.

All but two had underlying health conditions, the health department said.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

TCPH said Monday, Feb. 8 that 212,756 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Tarrant County including 200,393 (94%) to Tarrant County residents and 12,363 (6%) to residents of other counties. TCPH said approximately 8% of the Tarrant County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and that 2% have received two doses. Vaccine numbers are updated weekly on Mondays.

This week providers in the county received more than 25,000 first dose vaccines. To get on the vaccine waitlist, click the link in the box above.

Tarrant County is also reporting Tuesday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 87% while ICU occupancy is at 94% through Monday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 18% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 16.88% of all patients in TSA-E.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 891 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Monday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 960. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6 and is the lowest its been since mid-December.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 8,870 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,267 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 812 more confirmed cases Tuesday than the most recent report and 81 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 197,551 confirmed cases of the virus and 33,430 probable cases for a total of 230,981 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,004 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 190,865.

There are currently an estimated 37,607 active cases of the virus and 2,509 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.