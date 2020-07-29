36 Deaths, 704 New COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County; 14-Day Average Drops for Fourth Day

Dallas County is reporting 36 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday along with another 704 new confirmed cases of the infection. While the number of deaths reported is a record, the number of new cases is below both the 7-day and 14-day averages.

The latest 36 victims of the virus include:

A Dallas man in his 40s who had underlying health conditions and died in a hospital ER.

A Dallas man in his 50s who did not have underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Carrollton man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Duncanville man in his 50s who did not have underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

An inmate in Seagoville in his 50s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas woman in her 50s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Cedar Hill woman in her 60s who did not have underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Cedar Hill woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Garland man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas man in his 70s who was found deceased at home.

A Dallas woman in her 70s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas man in his 70s who was found deceased at home.

A Lancaster man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas woman in her 70s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions. She died after being critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and did not have underlying health conditions. She died after being critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas man in his 80s who had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

An Irving woman in her 80s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Seagoville woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, who had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.

A Dallas man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and who had underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized for the virus.

A Mesquite woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and who did not have underlying health conditions and who died after being hospitalized for the virus.

"Today’s 36 deaths is a new single-day reporting record and is a somber reminder of the seriousness of this outbreak," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "We continue the spirit of sacrifice for the community good."

In the seven days, Dallas County has added 5,293 new cases of the virus, for an average of 756 cases per day, a jump from the 715 7-day average reported Tuesday. Wednesday's 704 new cases are lower than the 14-day average of 840 new cases per day.

The 14-day average has dropped for four consecutive days from 956 to 930 on July 26, to 880 on July 27, to 865 on July 28 and to 840 on Wednesday.

The county has now accumulated 48,732 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 658 deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged five deaths per day.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, an estimated 30,241 people in the county have recovered from the virus (through Tuesday) leaving an estimated 17,869 known patients fighting the infection. The active case number will be updated Wednesday afternoon.

Also Wednesday, Jenkins said in a statement that more than 1,800 children under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with the virus in the first three weeks of July. During that same timeframe, 38 children have been hospitalized including four in the ICU.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds of all COVID-19 patients have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The county has been reporting for several weeks now that more than a third of the deaths related to COVID-19 have been among residents of long-term care facilities.