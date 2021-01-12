The Tarrant County Public Health Department is reporting 30 more people have died after contracting COVID-19 while also announcing 1,817 new cases of the virus Tuesday.

The county health department said there were 1,469 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Monday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,489. The number of hospitalized patients is down slightly from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information.

Tarrant County is also reporting hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 86%, and 97% in ICUs Tuesday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 29% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 27.09% of all patients in TSA-E.

Of the latest victims, the county health department said they included a man and two women from Arlington in their 90s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s, a woman from Bedford in her 90s, a man from Azle in his 90s, a woman from Mansfield in her 90s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 90s, three men from Fort Worth in their 80s, a man from White Settlement in his 80s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a man from Burleson in his 70s, a man and two women from Arlington in their 70s, a man from Haltom City in his 70s, a woman from Mansfield in her 70s, a man from Richland Hills in his 70s, a man from Euless in his 70s, two men from Fort Worth in their 70s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 60s, a woman and two men from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, and two women from Mansfield in their 60s. All but one had underlying health conditions.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 18,916 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 2,702 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 1,498 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 319 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 156,876 confirmed cases of the virus and 23,918 probable cases for a total of 180,794 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,188 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 128,406. There are currently an estimated 50,626 active cases in the county, the most of any North Texas county.

TCPH now reports 1,762 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.