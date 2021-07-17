3 Vaccinated Members of Texas House Democratic Caucus Test Positive for COVID-19

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus have tested positive for COVID-19, the delegation said Saturday.

One of the members received a positive result Friday and informed the caucus. Members and staff took rapid tests and all were negative.

On Saturday morning, two more members tested positive on a rapid test, the caucus said.

Chairman Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) said the caucus is following all guidance and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions," Turner said. "We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work."

The caucus did not release any additional information about which members tested positive and asked that the privacy and personal health of the members be respected.

More than 50 Texas Democrats left the state Monday for Washington, D.C. Their absence leaves the House without quorum and unable to pass any bills in the special legislative session including sweeping voting legislation.

Opponents of House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1 say provisions in the bills constitute voter suppression, while supporters maintain it is designed to enhance election integrity.

House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) said his team has reached out to Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt for guidance on protocols for people exposed to COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine.

"Kim and I extend our prayers for safety and health for the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington, D.C.," Phelan said in a written statement.

Phelan has demanded that House Democrats return to Austin to continue the special session.