3 SMU Students Test Positive for Coronavirus, University Says

SMU recalled its study abroad students on March 2 and moved classes online starting Monday

By Chris Blake

NBC 5 News

Three SMU students have tested positive for COVID-19, the university says.

All three students were tested for coronavirus after they left campus for spring break, SMU President R. Gerald Turner said Wednesday.

One of the students is a graduate student at SMU's Cox School of Business and lives off campus. The person attended one class on March 11 after they returned from an international study trip and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15.

The other two students are undergraduates. One lived in Lloyd Commons with no roommates and was last on campus March 13, testing positive after visiting family out of state.

The second lived off campus and was also last on SMU's campus March 13.

Turner said all three students are recovering at home under the care of their personal physicians.

He added the university was attempting to notify anyone who may have come in contact with the three students to monitor themselves for symptoms of coronavirus.

SMU recalled its study abroad students on March 2 and moved classes starting online Monday.

