3 New Deaths, 135 New Cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County Thursday

Tarrant County officials say Thursday another three people infected with COVID-19 have died and another 135 are infected with the virus.

The deceased include a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth and a woman in her 80s from Keller. All had underlying health conditions.

Of the new cases, 41 were in Arlington, 74 were in Fort Worth and 12 were in Keller.

It's not yet clear if any of the cases in Fort Worth are tied to the federal prison hospital where more than 600 inmates have been confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19. So far, seven inmates at the facility, including two this week, have died after contracting the virus. More staffers at the prison are expected to be offered testing for COVID-19.

So far, 828 recoveries have been reported in the county.

Earlier this week, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said the overall case trend in the county is still going up and there is no consistent decline in the county yet.

The county reports 65% of all COVID-19 related deaths involve people age 65 and older, though they only make up 16% of the overall cases. The majority of the cases in the county are a tie of 37% for the 25-44 age group and 45-64 age group.