coronavirus

3 New Deaths, 135 New Cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County Thursday

Three new deaths reported Thursday, bringing that total to 117

By Frank Heinz

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County officials say Thursday another three people infected with COVID-19 have died and another 135 are infected with the virus.

The deceased include a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth and a woman in her 80s from Keller. All had underlying health conditions.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Of the new cases, 41 were in Arlington, 74 were in Fort Worth and 12 were in Keller.

It's not yet clear if any of the cases in Fort Worth are tied to the federal prison hospital where more than 600 inmates have been confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19. So far, seven inmates at the facility, including two this week, have died after contracting the virus. More staffers at the prison are expected to be offered testing for COVID-19.

So far, 828 recoveries have been reported in the county.

Earlier this week, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said the overall case trend in the county is still going up and there is no consistent decline in the county yet.

The county reports 65% of all COVID-19 related deaths involve people age 65 and older, though they only make up 16% of the overall cases. The majority of the cases in the county are a tie of 37% for the 25-44 age group and 45-64 age group.

coronavirus 23 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 8

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTarrant CountyVinny TanejaFMC Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us