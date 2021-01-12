3 Available ICU Beds in Denton County Tuesday, DCPH Adds 579 New Cases

Denton County Public Health is reporting that only three ICU beds remain in the county Tuesday afternoon while also reporting another 579 new cases of COVID-19.

The county health department also reported there were 222 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, 13 fewer than Monday, including 40 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 74% Tuesday, leaving 229 total beds available for future patients, including just three in ICUs. The ICUs are 97% occupied and 47% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Though there are fewer patients in the ICUs Tuesday, there are also fewer beds in county hospitals which resulted in the increased percentage of occupancy and drop in available beds. It's normal for the number of beds to fluctuate from day to day -- the total number of ICU beds in the county has been hovering in the mid-90s, but was dropped to 89 on Tuesday.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information.

Of the 579 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 542 are active while 37 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 44,158 with 30,426 estimated recoveries and 13,495 estimated active cases.

The county announced no new deaths Tuesday, holding the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county at 237 since March 2020.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The county is also working on establishing a mass vaccination hub similar to the ones recently opened with the state health department in Dallas and Tarrant counties.

“In a challenging situation, Denton County residents have embraced the opportunity for a COVID-19 vaccine,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “We’re working hard to meet the demand with the doses we’re given. This effort is our path to life as we knew it – and the path to ‘herd immunity’ that we so desperately need to protect our families and friends.”

Like in other counties, those who would like to receive a vaccine must register first (link above in the blue box) or they will not be vaccinated.

Denton County Public Health has not yet revealed the location of their mass vaccination hub but said that it will be a drive-through location and that people will be asked to remain in their cars and masked while vaccinated. More details, including registration information, can be found here.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: