29-Year-Old Irving Woman Recovering From COVID-19

Kiara Hearn of Irving shot video from her hospital bed while being treated for COVID-19.

"I'm doing okay for the most part," Hearn said in the video.

It was right before she was put on a ventilator for five days.

"We had our last phone call together and I was like I don't know if it's going to be okay or not,” Hearn said. “I don't know what's going to happen but mom, mom it's going to be okay. Then I was intubated and I was intubated for five days."

29-year-old Hearn knew she was at higher risk because she has Lupus which is an auto-immune disease. She was also diagnosed at the first of the year with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which causes some facial paralysis.

But she lives with her mom who works at a hospital and had been in contact with coronavirus patients. Her mom tested positive first and recovered at home.

Hearn's symptoms were more severe and required her to be put on a ventilator.

She describes what it was like inside the ICU when she was taken off the ventilator.

"About 20 or so beds sort of in this same ward you are in and the only thing that can separate you is a curtain and you hear like all the dinging and beeps from the heart monitors and there were patients beside me who were still intubated."

Now that she's out of the hospital, Hearn is glad to be alive and able to share her journey.

"I want people to be hopeful and I want people to not fear getting this virus,” Hearn said. “But I do want people to take caution. And the best way to sort of way to take caution is to isolate yourself, quarantine yourself, to not expose yourself."

