Tarrant County Public Health added another 28 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 1,887 new cases of the virus.

The latest 28 victims include five women and a man from Fort Worth who exceeded 90, two women from North Richland Hills in their 80s, two women from Fort Worth in their 80s, a man from Grapevine in his 80s, a woman from Hurst in her 80s, a man from Aledo in his 80s, two men from Arlington in their 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 70s, a man from Forest Hill in his 70s, a woman from Euless in her 70s, two men from Fort Worth in their 60s, a man from Crowley in his 60s, a man from Benbrook in his 60s, a woman from Forest Hill in her 50s, two men from Fort Worth in their 50s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 30s, and a man from Forest Hill in his 30s. All but two had underlying health conditions.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

TCPH said Wednesday, Jan. 27, they have provided 47,817 COVID-19 vaccines to date. This week providers in the county received more than 27,000 first dose vaccines. To get on the vaccine waitlist, click the link in the box above.

Tarrant County is also reporting Monday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 87% while ICU occupancy is at 94% through Sunday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 22% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 18.38% of all patients in TSA-E.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,048 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Sunday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,163. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6 and has been steadily declining for nearly two weeks.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 12,360 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,765 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 1,257 more confirmed cases Monday than the most recent report and 630 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 189,293 confirmed cases of the virus and 31,392 probable cases for a total of 220,685 cases.

The county is also reporting another 2,926 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 171,001.

There are currently an estimated 47,444 active cases of the virus and 2,240 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020, the most for any North Texas county in both categories.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.