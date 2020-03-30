26 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Collin County

Health officials in Collin County reported 26 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

The new cases bring the countywide total in Collin county to 160.

The details of the new cases are listed below.

Plano

Female, 47, no further information available at this time;

Male, 29, no further information available at this time;

Male, 52, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no recent travel and no reported contact with a known case;

Male, 33, no further information available at this time;

Male, 22, no further information available at this time;

Male, 64, no further information available at this time;

Male, 43, no further information available at this time;

Female, 60, no further information available at this time;

Female, 60, no further information available at this time;

McKinney: 7

Female, 48, hospitalized with underlying health conditions;

Male, 60, no further information available at this time;

Male, 50, no further information available at this time;

Female, 24, no further information available at this time;

Female, 43, no further information available at this time;

Female, 24, no further information available at this time;

Female, 43, no further information available at this time;

Frisco: 4

Male, 39, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no travel and no contact with a confirmed case;

Female, 52, no further information available at this time;

Male, 56, underlying health conditions, no recent travel, and confirmed contact with a confirmed case, with no information at this time whether self-isolating or hospitalized;

Male, 62, no further information available at this time;

Allen: 2

Female, 36, no further information available at this time;

Female, 64, no further information available at this time;

Anna: 1

Male, 71, hospitalized with underlying health conditions, no recent travel and confirmed contact with another case;

Celina: 1

Female, 41, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no recent travel, and contact with a confirmed case;

Dallas: 1

Male, 82, no further information available at this time;

Wylie: 1

Male, 24, no further information available at this time;

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals at the top include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.