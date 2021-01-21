Tarrant County Public Health added more than two dozen additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with nearly 1,800 more cases of the virus.

Details about the latest 26 victims in the virus have not yet been released by the county.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,429 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Wednesday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,452. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6 and is the lowest it's been in three weeks.

Tarrant County is also reporting Thursday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 88% while ICU occupancy is at 96% through Wednesday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 27% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 23.32% of all patients in TSA-E.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 15,797 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 2,257 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 1,527 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 262 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 174,298 confirmed cases of the virus and 27,012 probable cases for a total of 201,310 cases.

On Wednesday the county said they and the Arlington Fire Department hub vaccine locations have administered 47,754 vaccinations through Tuesday. Updated vaccination numbers are expected weekly.

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The county is also reporting another 2,318 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 146,049.

There are currently an estimated 53,308 active cases of the virus and 1,953 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020, the most of any North Texas county for both categories.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.