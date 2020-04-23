25 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Collin County

Health officials in Collin County reported 25 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
609 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Collin County. 429 people have successfully recovered; 16 are hospitalized; 150 remain in home isolation.
There have been 14 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Coronavirus Deaths in Your City and State — and Across the US
These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level.
The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.
Source: Johns Hopkins University.
Credit: Visuals by Amy O’Kruk/NBC, data analysis by Ron Campbell/NBC
**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.
Coronavirus Deaths in Your City and State — and Across the US
These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level.
The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.
Source: Johns Hopkins University.
Credit: Visuals by Amy O’Kruk/NBC, data analysis by Ron Campbell/NBC