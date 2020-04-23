Collin County

25 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Collin County

Health officials in Collin County reported 25 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

609 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Collin County. 429 people have successfully recovered; 16 are hospitalized; 150 remain in home isolation.

There have been 14 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

Coronavirus Deaths in Your City and State — and Across the US

These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level.

The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.

Source: Johns Hopkins University.
Credit: Visuals by Amy O’Kruk/NBC, data analysis by Ron Campbell/NBC

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

