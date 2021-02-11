25 Deaths, 1,034 New COVID-19 Cases Added Thursday in Tarrant County; ICUs Drop to 93%

Tarrant County Public Health added another 25 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 1,034 new cases of the virus.

The county has not yet released details of the latest victims other than that they include Arlington (7), Bedford (2), Benbrook (1), Fort Worth (8), Grapevine (1), Hurst (1), North Richland Hills (1), Richland Hills (2), River Oaks (1) and Southlake (1).

The county has reported 248 deaths in the last seven days for an average of 35 deaths per day. Since March 2020, the county has reported 2,554 COVID-19 deaths.

Tarrant County is also reporting Thursday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 88% while ICU occupancy dropped 2% to 93% through Wednesday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 17% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 12.59% of all patients in TSA-E, a decrease over the day before.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 847 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Wednesday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 911. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6 and is the lowest it's been since early December.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 7,927 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,132 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 794 more confirmed cases Thursday than the most recent report and 240 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 199,429 confirmed cases of the virus and 33,897 probable cases for a total of 233,326 cases. There are currently an estimated 35,198 active cases of the virus.

The county is also reporting another 2,288 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 195,574.

TCPH said Monday, Feb. 8 that 212,756 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Tarrant County including 200,393 (94%) to Tarrant County residents and 12,363 (6%) to residents of other counties. TCPH said approximately 8% of the Tarrant County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and that 2% have received two doses. Vaccine numbers are updated weekly on Mondays.

This week providers in the county received more than 25,000 first dose vaccines. To get on the vaccine waitlist, click the link in the box above.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.