coronavirus

240 Cases Reported in Tarrant County Monday, No Deaths

Tarrant County has 25,739 cases of the coronavirus and 13,498 recoveries as of Monday

tarrant county seal

Tarrant County Public Health reported 240 new cases related to the coronavirus Monday, but no new deaths.

Tarrant County has had 25,739 cases of the coronavirus, 348 deaths and 13,498 recoveries.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTarrant County
