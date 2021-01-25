Tarrant County Public Health added another two dozen additional COVID-19 deaths Monday along with nearly 1,300 more cases of the virus.

The latest 24 victims included a woman and man from Arlington who exceeded 90, two women and a man from Watauga who exceeded 90, a woman from North Richland Hills who exceeded 90, two women and a man from Arlington in their 80s, a man from Haltom City in his 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, two men and a woman from North Richland Hills in their 70s, two men from North Richland Hills in their 60s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a man from Hurst in his 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 50s, two men and a woman from Arlington in their 50s. Two had no underlying conditions and the remainder had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,287 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Sunday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,363. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6 and is the lowest it's been since late December.

Tarrant County is also reporting Monday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 89% while ICU occupancy is at 94% through Sunday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 27% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 21.58% of all patients in TSA-E.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 12,807 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,829 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 1,061 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 199 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 180,135 confirmed cases of the virus and 28,190 probable cases for a total of 208,325 cases.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The county is also reporting another 2,215 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 152,850.

There are currently an estimated 53,403 active cases of the virus and 2,072 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020, the most of any North Texas county for both categories.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.