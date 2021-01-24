231 Cases, 6 Deaths Reported in Collin County on Sunday

The Texas Department of State Health Services added 231 cases and six deaths in Collin County on Sunday.

The additional 231 cases bring the county's total to 58,763.

The state has not released any information about the six most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To date, Collin County has 531 deaths attributed to the virus since March, and 53,627 estimated recoveries, according to state data.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 513 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday.