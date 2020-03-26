22 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Collin County

Health officials in Collin County reported 22 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday night.

The new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 88.

The following information was released about the 22 new cases.

Frisco, Male, 40, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Allen, Male, 41, no underlying health conditions, recovered.

Plano, Male, 52, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 46, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

McKinney, Male, 32, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

McKinney, Male, 28, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Allen, Female, 70, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Frisco, Female, 51, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Male, 21, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

McKinney, Male, 47, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 48, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 32, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 68, no underlying health conditions, hospitalized.

Plano, Female, 44, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Male, 41, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Dallas, Male, 55, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Frisco, Female, 34, no underlying health conditions, recovered.

Wylie, Male, 51, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 32, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

McKinney, Female, 62, has underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 73, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

The Collin County Health Department reports Thursday night that 17 people who tested positive for coronavirus have successfully recovered. Eight individuals remain hospitalized and 52 are currently in home isolation.

There has been one confirmed death associated with coronavirus in Collin County.