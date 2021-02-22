22 Deaths, 415 New COVID-19 Cases Added Monday in Tarrant County; ICUs at 95%

Tarrant County Public Health added another 22 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 415 new cases of the virus.

The latest victims included a woman from Arlington who exceeded 90, a man from Fort Worth who exceeded 90, a man from North Richland Hills who exceeded 90, a woman from Benbrook who exceeded 90, a woman from Keller who exceeded 90, a man from Arlington in his 80s, two men from Fort Worth in their 80s, a man from Wagauga in his 80s, a woman from Mansfield in her 80s, a woman from Watauga in her 80s, a woman from White Settlement in her 80s, a woman and a man from Fort Worth in their 70s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, a man from Colleyville in his 70s, a man from Euless in his 70s, a man from Haltom City in his 70s, a man from unincorporated Tarrant County in his 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s, and two men from Fort Worth in their 40s. All but one had underlying health conditions.

The county has reported 136 deaths in the last seven days for an average of 19 deaths per day; since March 2020, the county has reported 2,731 COVID-19 deaths.

Tarrant County is also reporting Monday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 86% while ICU is at 92% through Sunday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 14% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 11.73% of all patients in TSA-E.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 636 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Sunday, more than 100 fewer than last Thursday, and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 606. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 2,856 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 408 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 207 more confirmed cases Monday than the most recent report and 208 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 203,703 confirmed cases of the virus and 35,117 probable cases for a total of 238,820 cases. There are currently an estimated 21,329 active cases of the virus.

The county is also reporting another 1,283 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 214,702.

TCPH said Thursday, Feb. 18 that 291,112 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Tarrant County including 273,962 (94%) to Tarrant County residents and 17,150 (6%) to residents of other counties. TCPH said approximately 10% of the Tarrant County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and that 4% have received two doses. Vaccine numbers are typically updated weekly on Mondays.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.