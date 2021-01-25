22 Deaths, 1,698 New COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County Monday

Dallas County is reporting 1,698 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with 22 more deaths. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says even though the county is coming off it's deadliest week yet, they are seeing early indications that things may be headed in the right direction.

"For CDC Week 2, ending Jan. 16, we saw our average daily number of new COVID-19 cases and our positivity rate both decrease from the week before," Jenkins said in a statement. "The average number of new daily cases went from 2,628 to 1,814 and the positivity rate decreased from 31.5% to 25.5%."

Of the cases reported Monday, the county said 1,476 were confirmed cases and 222 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 219,515 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 29,003. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 248,518. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 13,893 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 1,985 per day.

County officials said Monday there have been 2,030 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The 22 victims announced Monday included people whose ages ranged from their 40s to their 90s.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and did not have any known underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He died in hospice and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She died in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He died in the facility.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Coppell. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

In partnership with the state health department, Dallas County opened a large-scale vaccine hub at Fair Park earlier this month where they planned to administer up to 2,000 vaccines per day for those in Phase 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below. The county is also planning on providing vaccines at two other locations in the county where they can administer an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

Jenkins said Monday the county has administered 18,859 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11 and that they received an additional 9,000 doses to be administered this week.

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

Jenkins said last week that he hoped President Joe Biden's plan to administer 100 million shots in his first 100 days improves the allotments being sent to Texas which would allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly. Biden, on Monday, bumped that goal up to 150 million shots in his first 100 days.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.