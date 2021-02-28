21 Deaths, 782 New Cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant, Collin Counties Sunday

Across Tarrant and Collin counties in North Texas on Sunday there were 21 more COVID-19 deaths and another 782 new reported cases of the virus.

Denton and Dallas counties do not report COVID-19 cases or deaths on Sundays.

Details for Tarrant and Collin counties are below and are based on data reported Sunday, Feb. 28, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services does not report COVID-19 case numbers on Sundays. Numbers below are for Saturday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 26.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 19 COVID-19 deaths Sunday along with 593 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,841 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 548 per day, and 106 deaths, an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 242,243 cases of the virus including 206,094 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,149 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,873 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 223,376 recoveries leaving 15,997 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health does not report COVID-19 case numbers on Sundays. Numbers below are for Saturday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 26.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports two new COVID-19 deaths in Collin County on Sunday along with an additional 127 newly confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 83,289 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,047 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,242 probable cases (antigen). There have been 721 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 265,606 recoveries leaving estimated 13,741 active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.