2 Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases Reported in Austin

Two presumptive positive cases have been reported in Austin, health officials said Friday morning according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

A man in his 60s is hospitalized, and a woman in her 30s is quarantined at her home, said Austin Public Health interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott. Both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Austin Public Health has received two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 overnight in our jurisdiction. These represent the first two cases in our area,” Escott said. “Austin and Travis County has joined a seemingly growing number of cities and counties that have positive cases in their area."

Neither case is believed to be community spread and the cases are not related, KXAN reported.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott