2 New Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening in North Texas

At least two new mobile COVID-19 testing sites are set to open in North Texas this week, in order to help meet the growing demand for testing amid the surge of positive cases.

Both sites will run seven days a week and are operated by Nomi Health, a Florida-based health care organization. One site has already opened at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. It will be in operation from 6 a.m. through 3 p.m. daily.

A second site is set to open on Wednesday at the Ellis-Davis Field House in southern Dallas. The exact times of that drive-thru testing site have not yet been released.

The increased demand for testing comes as case numbers are rising in North Texas and beyond, and as many people are coming off of recent travel or time spent with family during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“Through the next weeks or months, we are going to want to make sure that we are doing what we can to protect our family members and loved ones in our community from this virus that is ravaging through the country,” said Dr. Harold Delasalas, National Medical Director of Nomi Health, who stressed that testing is an important part of personal responsibility as it pertains to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

People wanting to get tested at either of the new Frisco or Dallas drive-thru testing sites need to preregister, and they can do that here.