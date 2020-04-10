2 More Dallas Fire-Rescue Firefighters Have COVID-19, 11 Total

Two additional Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to hit the department to 11, DFR says.

DFR said Friday that the 11 positive tests has resulted in the quarantine of 106 others who were exposed either on or off duty. Those who are still in isolation are either awaiting test results or a resolution of symptoms; 61 members have been cleared from quarantine or isolation.

"Any time the exposure occurred, or symptoms appeared while on-duty, that member and all co-workers affected have been placed in quarantine," DFR said in a statement.

The employee's work area, including firefighting apparatus, were then cleaned and disinfected by a third-party cleaning crew, DFR said.

Officials said those who were placed in quarantine or isolation were given the option of staying at home or in a hotel room provided by the city.

Those in isolation are being, "closely monitored by DFR Safety Division."

DFR said most of the members who were exposed to the virus suffered little to no symptoms and that none of those who were symptomatic required hospitalization.