2 Fort Worth Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

Two Fort Worth police officers tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the department confirmed.

The officers, who have been in self-isolation at home since feeling ill, are in "good spirits despite fighting symptoms," according to the Police Department.

The officers work in the same unit and had limited close contact with others while at work, police said.

Staff are working to trace their movements and encounters with others, and they are notifying anyone who might be at risk, according to the department. They are also disinfection their office spaces.

The department said city leaders and the Fort Worth Police Officers' Association are aware of the two cases and have offered assistance.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Tarrant County rose to 139 on Sunday. The 11 new cases included four in Arlington, three in Fort Worth and one each in Azle, Forest Hill, Hurst and Keller.

Tarrant County Public Health could not confirm whether the two officers were included in the latest count.