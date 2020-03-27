2 Additional Plano Police Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

The city of Plano confirmed on Friday that two additional police department employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The city says neither of the employees traveled recently. It's believed the employees contracted the virus in the workplace. A third Plano police department employee previously tested positive for the virus after traveling to a different state.

The city said both employees are at home and doing fine with relatively mild symptoms.

Officials with the department are now identifying other employees who may have been in contact with the positive employees, and those employees will be placed on administrative leave.

The Plano Police Department now has a total of four employees who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.