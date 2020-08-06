Missouri City

19 Dead Due to Virus at Texas Nursing Home

Texas on Wednesday reported 236 new coronavirus deaths

Missouri City said it received notification Wednesday about the deaths and infections at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home after Yolanda Ford, the city’s mayor, sent a letter to the state’s health department requesting notice about cases in the Houston-area city.
Google Street View

Nineteen people at a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected, officials said.

Missouri City said it received notification Wednesday about the deaths and infections at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home after Yolanda Ford, the city’s mayor, sent a letter to the state’s health department requesting notice about cases in the Houston-area city.

“The city is concerned about the individuals and families who are affected by the Paradigm cases,” Ford said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

education 6 hours ago

International Students Face Unique Challenges Ahead of New School Year

coronavirus 7 hours ago

New Deadline to Apply for Free or Reduced-Priced Meal Benefits

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic. Residents and staff represent a tiny share of the U.S. population but account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths, according to some estimates.

Texas on Wednesday reported 236 new coronavirus deaths, pushing the total death toll to nearly 7,500. But hospitalizations in Texas dropped to 8,455, the lowest mark in a month.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Missouri Citycoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us