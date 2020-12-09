17-Year-Old Is Youngest COVID-19 Fatality in Tarrant County

A 17-year-old has become the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to two sources familiar with the death.

He died at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

His name has not been released, but he had pre-existing medical conditions, according to one official.

Earlier Wednesday, Cook Children’s announced it was treating 21 COVID-19 patients and its seven-day positivity rate was 11.4%.

On Tuesday, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said there were only 18-ICU beds open in Tarrant County, and 42% of all ICU beds were filled by someone with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the health department on Tuesday reported 860 new cases of COVID-19 along with another 13 new deaths -- the first time since Nov. 17 that county officials reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a single day, with the exception of Nov. 26-28, when it didn't report due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

