15 Deaths, 789 New COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County; 14-Day Average Drops for Third Day

Dallas County is reporting 15 more COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday along with 789 new confirmed cases of the infection. While the new cases are slightly higher than the 7-day average, they are below the 14-day average which has fallen for the last three days.

The latest 15 victims of the virus include:

A Dallas man in his 50s who did not have underlying health conditions and was found deceased at his home.

A Grand Prairie man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Lancaster man in his 50s who had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Garland man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

An Irving woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

An Irving man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Mesquite woman in her 70s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A man in his 70s who was an inmate at the correctional facility in Seagoville and did not have underlying health conditions. He died after becoming critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

An Irving woman in her 80s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Richardson man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized with the virus.

A Dallas woman in her 80s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 90s who had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized with the virus.

A DeSoto man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital ICU with the virus.

A Dallas woman in her 90s who had underlying health conditions and died at the long-term care facility where she lived.

A Dallas woman in her 90s who had underlying health conditions and died at the long-term care facility where she lived.

"Today’s numbers, while higher than yesterday, continue the trend of being lower than we saw two weeks ago," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "In looking at the numbers, it's important to focus not on the daily numbers but on the seven day and 14-day rolling averages."

In the seven days, Dallas County has added 5,002 new cases of the virus, for an average of 715 cases per day. Tuesday's 789 new cases are slightly higher than the 7-day average but lower than the 14-day average of 865 new cases per day.

The 14-day average has dropped for three consecutive days from 956 to 930 on July 26, to 880 on July 27 and to 865 Tuesday.

The county has now accumulated 48,028 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 622 deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged five deaths per day.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, an estimated 30,241 people in the county have recovered from the virus leaving an estimated 17,165 known patients fighting the infection.

Also Tuesday, Jenkins said in a statement that more than 1,800 children under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with the virus in the first three weeks of July. During that same timeframe, 38 children have been hospitalized including four in the ICU.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds of all COVID-19 patients have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The county has been reporting for several weeks now that more than a third of the deaths related to COVID-19 have been among residents of long-term care facilities.