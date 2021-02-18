146 Cases of COVID-19, 1 Death Reported in Collin County on Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services added 146 cases and one death in Collin County on Thursday.

The 146 additional cases bring the county's total to 68,545. The state has also reported 12,402 probable cases of COVID-19.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 686 deaths attributed to the virus since March and 66,252 estimated recoveries.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victim of the virus.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 329 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, the last day the data had been updated.