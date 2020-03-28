14 New Covid-19 Cases in Tarrant County

There are now 128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Fourteen new cases were reported in the county Saturday afternoon.

The new cases were confirmed in Arlington, Euless, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Keller, Mansfield, North Richland Hills and Southlake.

Earlier this week, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price issued a shelter in place order in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.