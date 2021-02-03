Tarrant County Public Health added another 14 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 1,625 new cases of the virus.

The latest 14 victims include a woman from Colleyville who exceeded 90, a man and a woman from Fort Worth in their 80s, a woman from Arlington in her 80s, a man from Mansfield in his 70s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, a woman from Lake Worth in her 70s, a woman from Watauga in her 70s, a woman from Haltom City in her 60s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a man from Grand Prairie in his 60s, a woman from Fort Worth in his 50s, and a man from Fort Worth in his 30s.

All but two had underlying health conditions.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

TCPH said Monday, Feb. 1, they have administered 160,141 doses of the vaccine including 149,904 to Tarrant County residents and 10,237 to residents of other counties. TCPH said approximately 6% of the Tarrant County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and that .8% have received two doses.

This week providers in the county received more than 27,000 first dose vaccines. To get on the vaccine waitlist, click the link in the box above.

Tarrant County is also reporting Wednesday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 87% while ICU occupancy is at 93% through Tuesday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 20% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 18.24% of all patients in TSA-E.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,050 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Tuesday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,097. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6 and has been steadily declining for more than nearly two weeks.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 12,660 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,809 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 1,311 more confirmed cases Wednesday than the most recent report and 314 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 191,367 confirmed cases of the virus and 32,369 probable cases for a total of 223,736 cases.

The county is also reporting another 3,411 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 177,237.

There are currently an estimated 44,208 active cases of the virus, the most of any North Texas county, and 2,291 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.