13 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Collin County

13 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Collin County Wednesday night.

Health officials say two people are hospitalized, four have underlying health conditions, and seven have traveled recently -- one of which reported recent international travel.

The 13 new cases live in the following areas:

3 cases in McKinney: two men, ages 40 and 65, one woman, age 68;

2 cases in Frisco: both men, ages 40 and 72;

2 cases in Plano: both women, ages 40 and 69;

2 cases in Wylie: both men, ages 41 and 49;

1 case in Richardson: a woman, age 18;

1 case in Dallas: a man, age 69;

1 case in Anna: a woman, age 65;

1 case in Celina: a man, age 42.

There are now a total of 66 cases in the county.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

