12 Infected by COVID-19 Including 1 Who Died at San Antonio Nursing Home

At least 12 people at a San Antonio nursing home have been infected with the coronavirus, including one resident who died, and dozens more living at the facility are awaiting test results, authorities said Wednesday.

Six residents and six facility staff tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said Charles Hood, the San Antonio fire chief. He said emergency responders became concerned after receiving "five or six calls" from the facility within a 12-hour period.

"It was a trigger for us," Hood said.

Test results on more than 70 other residents at the facilities were pending Wednesday, health officials said. The facility is managed by Advanced Healthcare Solutions, which said in a statement that it had been "following recommended protective actions" and banned visitors from the facility for three weeks.

There are nearly 4,000 cases of coronavirus in Texas and at least 58 related deaths, according to state health officials.