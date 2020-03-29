Tarrant County Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases Bringing Total to 139

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Tarrant County rose to 139 on Sunday.

The 11 new cases included four in Arlington, three in Fort Worth and one each in Forest Hill, Hurst and Keller. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Azle was also reported.

The majority of cases in the county are in Fort Worth, which has reported 47, and Arlington, which has reported 25, including one death. Three people in the county have recovered.

Of the 139 cases, 48% are travel-related, 9% are result of community spread from a known source and 38% are community spread from an unknown source. The remainder are pending.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott