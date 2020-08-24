coronavirus

107-Year-Old Woman Beats COVID-19, Spanish Flu as a Child

By Laura Harris

Brighton Gardens of Middletown, NJ

Anna Del Priore has always been known as a strong woman and a strong child for that matter.

The 107-year-old, soon to be 108, lives in Middletown, NJ, and just recently beat COVID-19. Her story is unique in that she also beat the Spanish Flu as a child during that pandemic in 1918.

Her caregivers at Brighton Gardens of Middleton said she has always been active. She was even known to walk more than a mile every day to meet up with friends for coffee at the local McDonald's until she was 100.

Del Priore’s sister, who lives in Queens, just recently recovered from COVID-19 as well.

Brighton Gardens of Middletown, NJ
Anna Del Priore celebrating her 107th birthday. Courtesy: Brighton Gardens of Middletown, NJ

While Del Priore has dealt with so much, her caregivers said she is showing no signs of slowing down.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 38 mins ago

Dallas Police Help Fill Family's Empty Apartment With Donated Furniture

"She's a month shy of 108 and she gets up, combs her hair, walks and dances. For the rest of my life, I'll be able to say I met and loved someone who's made it this far and stayed healthy," Laura Halle said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us