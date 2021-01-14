104-Year-Old McKinney Woman Beats COVID-19 and Flu

A North Texas woman has beaten COVID-19 and the flu just in time to celebrate her 105th birthday.

Judging by pictures, Dorothy Swan is a fan of family and the fast lane. Each year on her birthday, she takes a motorcycle ride with her son.

“She loves being with her family which is why we probably shouldn't have got together on Christmas, but we did,” said Swan’s daughter Diana Roberts.

Celebrating every holiday and birthday together is a family tradition, Roberts said.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call 972-692-2780. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Last year, when no one got sick after a few get-togethers, “We didn’t think any different for Christmas,” Roberts said. “So we all got together at Christmas and that’s when we all got, somewhere there was COVID, and we ended up with 10 of us with COVID.”

Roberts, 78, and her four siblings all contracted the virus.

So did her 104-year-old mom who was taken to Medical City McKinney on New Year’s Day.

“They did tests for heart or stroke stuff but it did turn out to be COVID and the two strains of flu,” Roberts said.

Roberts said Swan was placed on supplemental oxygen and was told the first night by medical staff, “It could go either way during the night,” she recalled, adding they couldn’t help but fear the worst.

“We thought of it because of her age, of course, and that's why we were completely surprised and happy when they said she's doing great!” Roberts explained.

In a Facebook post, the hospital wrote, “We were happy to see 104-year-old Dorothy Swan go home last week following treatment for COVID-19, Influenza A and Influenza B.”

Swan was discharged after five days in the hospital. She’s regaining strength at home.

“She's just a fighter, always has been,” Roberts said.

Swan will celebrate her 105th birthday next month, minus the usual party, and the annual mother-son bike ride will take a backseat, too.

“I think that's probably going to have to stop now but we have a whole lot of years of pictures,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the nine other family members who contract COVID-19, including herself, all had mild to moderate symptoms, and all have recovered.

