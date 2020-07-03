10,000 Masks Being Given Away in Dallas' Harwood District

SLR Medical Consulting’s PPE Division and Harwood Cares are partnering to in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Fourth of July.

The two organizations are partnering to give away 10,000 masks on Friday, July 3 in Dallas.

“We are truly excited for this event,” Aimee Jalbert of SLR Medical Consulting said. “We truly would like our community to stay safe and healthy during the holiday weekend.”

SLR Medical Consulting

The Dallas-based, national distribution company specializes in surgical implants, biologic tissue and PPE which has been in high demand since the pandemic hit the U.S. hard.

“We thought the 10,000 mask giveaway was the right thing to do,” Jerry Morrison, CEO of SLR Medical Consulting said. “Especially with the recent spike and going into a big holiday weekend. Harwood District was generous enough to donate their space and support in cause as well.”

The drive-through event will be from noon until 3:00pm with other giveaway opportunities for every 20th car.